Laney unveils the Ironheart Loudpedal, a surprisingly affordable, two-channel 60W amp in a stompbox

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Could this be the new pedal amp du jour?

Laney Ironheart Loudpedal
(Image credit: Laney)

Laney has revealed the Ironheart Loudpedal pedal amp, which crams a fully featured 60W two-channel amp into a surprisingly affordable stompbox.

The first pedal in the UK amp company’s newly launched Ironheart Foundry Series, the Loudpedal aims to channel the high-gain, fire-breathing tones of its Ironheart heads in a pedalboard-friendly, cabinet-powering unit.

Two independent channels are onboard: Channel 1 features selectable Clean/Rhythm/Lead gain levels, while Channel 2 offers Bright, Natural and Dark voicings.

Image 1 of 3
Laney Ironheart Loudpedal
(Image credit: Laney)

Shared across the two channels is a three-band passive EQ, as well as a handy footswitchable boost.

Naturally, this being a pedalboard-targeted offering, Laney has equipped it with an FX loop for your modulations and time-based effects, while a speaker-emulated XLR out is designed to run straight into a PA or interface for recording.

The Loudpedal can also power a cabinet or function as a regular ol’ boost/drive/distortion pedal should you so desire.

You’ll need a 24-volt power supply capable of providing 2.5 amps to run this thing, but that’s what it takes to deliver the full 60 watts of power.

This is a smart move from Laney, and nicely priced, too, at $299, which is cheaper than a lot of multi-channel pedal amps currently on the market.

Head over to Laney Amps (opens in new tab) for more info.

The storied British amp company is on something of a hot streak at the moment, having signed Billy Corgan and Vernon Reid to its artist roster, and debuted its latest head, the Two Notes tech-featuring Supergroup LA-Studio, to rave reviews.

