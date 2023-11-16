Squier Sonic Mustang HH review – the best-value offset electric in the world?

Squier has reimagined its entry-level Bullet models as the Sonic series – and for under $200, you get a lot of beginner-friendly fun for your money

By Matt Owen
( Total Guitar )
published
Squier Sonic Mustang HH
Guitar World Verdict

There's no argument to be had with the build, sound or playability of this entry-level offset, and with its shorter scale, it might just be the idea beginner guitar for young players.

Pros

  • +

    Supremely playable.

  • +

    The 24" scale makes it more compact for smaller players.

  • +

    It looks cool.

  • +

    Unbeatable value.

Cons

  • -

    Factory setup needed a bit of TLC.

We raved about the original Squier Bullet Mustang when it was doing the rounds a few years ago, and now the short-scale six-string electric guitar is back in Sonic form. 

But is it good enough to rival what some people were calling the king of beginner offsets? Well, if our ultra-cool Flash Pink, maple fretboard-equipped, dual humbucker-loaded example is anything to go by, the signs are very promising indeed. 

With a 24” scale length and compact offset body, for us, this was the most fun Sonic to play during our in-depth test run (conveniently, it’s also the most affordable!) with the shorter dimensions, C-shape satin urethane maple neck and 9.5” radius maple fingerboard resulting in a genuinely joyous playing experience. 

The poplar body, drafted in over the Bullet’s basswood, is, again, supremely light and comfortable, both sitting and standing, and adds a nice resonant snap to complement the shorter scale.

Squier Sonic Mustang HH

This one features a pair of ceramic Squier humbuckers, though there is a double single-coil option available for those who prefer more of a traditional indie rock vibe. 

These humbucker pickups are more than capable of channeling indie rock, but it’s when a bit of dirt is introduced to the signal chain for something a little more grungier and heavier that this guitar comes to life. And when dialed back to clean, the neck pickup offers up some pleasing warm depth. 

Squier Sonic Mustang HH

Perhaps because of its shorter scale length, the build quality and setup isn’t quite up to the standards of the 25.5” models above, and the Mustang didn’t fare quite as well in the bending and fretting tests, with some upper frets choking out when soloing.

However, that’s potentially just a pro setup away from being rectified, and the presence of a more sturdy block saddle bridge certainly feels like an upgrade in the hardware department.

Specs

  • PRICE: $199 / £149
  • TYPE: Solidbody electric guitar
  • BODY: Poplar
  • NECK: Maple
  • NECK PROFILE: “C” shape
  • FINGERBOARD RADIUS: 9.5”
  • FRETS: Narrow Tall
  • PICKUPS: 2x Ceramic Humbucker
  • CONTROLS: Master Volume, Master Tone, Three-Position Toggle
  • FINISH: Flash Pink
  • CONTACT: Fender

