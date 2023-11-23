Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT review – Fender's classic beginner electric guitar just got better

The Squier Sonic Stratocaster’s predecessor made quite the name for itself back in 2021 when Mike Rutherford revealed he’d been lugging a Squier Bullet Strat around for Genesis’ farewell tour (indeed, he’s one of of a number of pro guitarists who play cheap guitars). Is the Bullet Strat’s successor arena-worthy? Well, with a bit of a setup, we see no reason why not.
It’s snappy, vibrant and resonant, and the Torino Red poplar body (used over the standard alder) gives it a lighter, airier vibe that really suits unplugged playing. The maple neck is a comfortable C profile that feels familiarly playable. The guitar also held its own when plugged into a Fender Blues Junior.
The neck pickup was warm and hefty, and excelled with Hendrixian and SRV styles when fed through a Tube Screamer-style drive. Positions three and four gave nice amounts of responsive clean quack à la Cory Wong, and though the bridge pickup was a tad fizzy, it would be harsh to be over-critical of a budget guitar like this when it passes all tests with flying colours.
Of course, the Sonic is realistically an entry-point range, so talk of arenas and world tours may be premature – but, if anything, that just makes this whole discussion easier. For first-time players or anyone looking to add a Strat to their arsenal without breaking the bank, it really doesn’t get much better than this.
There is a tremolo-equipped version for those wanting a more traditional Strat experience, but this hardtail iteration seems to be an ideal, no-nonsense, low-maintenance workhorse that emerged from our rigorous playing test unscathed.
As you’d expect with a $199/£155 guitar, it isn’t perfect – the volume and tone pots were little too stiff for our liking, and the pickups could be better – but it comes very close to being a flawless sub-$/£200 instrument. If Rutherford ever needs to retire the Bullet, we know exactly which Squier he should be reaching for next.
Specs
- PRICE: $199 / £155
- BODY: Poplar
- NECK: Maple
- NECK PROFILE: “C” shape
- FINGERBOARD RADIUS: 9.5”
- FRETS: Narrow Tall
- PICKUPS: 3 x Ceramic Single-Coil
- CONTROLS: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck/Middle), Tone 2 (Bridge), Five-Way Blade Switch
- FINISH: Torino Red
- CONTACT: Fender