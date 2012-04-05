Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Johnny Marr!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask guitarist Johnny Marr anything you want!

From The Smiths, The The, Modest Mouse to The Cribs ... no part of his career is off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Johnny Marr" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Check out the classic Smiths' single "How Soon Is Now?" below:

Photo: Gilles Toucas