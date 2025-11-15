“Jacob Collier’s 5-string guitar revolution is here to stay”: All the guitar gear that caught my eye this week – and the new launches you might have missed

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

This week, Jacob Collier's ascension to the status of modern-day guitar hero reached new heights with two accessible signature five-string acoustics, Johnny Marr reinvented the Fender Jaguar once again, the original Tube Screamer designer returned with a new take on the classic overdrive, and more...

Taylor Jacob Collier GS Mini and Academy 22e

Jacob Collier x Taylor Guitars - Introducing the 5-String Academy 22e and GS Mini Signature Models - YouTube Watch On

Last year, Jacob Collier kickstarted a five-string revolution. The revolution is now entering its second phase with the arrival of two new Taylor signatures, which help make the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalists expansive new guitar language more accessible than ever before.

The first Collier Taylor from last year weighed in at $2,799. This new Academy 22e is $999. Its companion GS Mini is just $699. If you’ve ever been intrigued to dive into the waters of five-string guitars, there has never been a better time than now.

It’s got the ergonomics of a six-string, so there’s plenty of room to move about in, but only five strings tuned to DAEAD. It’s an accessible entry point to easy open chord shapes and expansive soundscapes, and encourages a whole new way of playing. Trust me, I’m speaking from experience. The five-string isn’t going anywhere. And we love it.

For more: Taylor Guitars

Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar

Introducing the Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar: A Conversation with The Smiths Legend | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Johnny Marr’s guitar collection certainly isn’t short in variety, but there’s one model above all else that the Smiths legend is intrinsically linked to: the Fender Jaguar. It’s been by his side for much of his career, prompting Fender to release a highly acclaimed signature version that many believe to be the finest modern Jag of all time.

Well, that’s now got competition, because Marr has reinvented the Jag once again for his newest signature. It is an absolute corker of a guitar. That finish is stunning. The addition of those lipstick pickups? Utter genius. Of course, it sounds as good as it looks, and it also has a new not-so-secret switch to flick between wiring modes. Marr himself said he wanted to make a model that “pushes players to explore new tones and possibilities”. This does exactly that.

We also saw a prototype floating around on IG with a maple neck. It would be nice if Fender had plan to release that one as well…

For more: Fender

Marshall Spinal Tap Infinity amp

(Image credit: Marshall)

When Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel revealed that he had asked Marshall to build an amp that went to Infinity for the band’s recent sequel, we began wondering whether the British amp brand had any plans in motion to make those available to the wider public.

After a few weeks of whispers and speculation, Marshall this week launched a special-edition JVM410H, which brings a 40-year collaboration in the making full circle. It’s been called ‘the loudest amp ever made’, and while that may not be strictly true in terms of output, it certainly is loud in style.

Two channels have been named after St. Hubbins and Tufnel. The bass knobs have been renamed ‘Smalls’. Each control goes to 11, a nod to that infamous scene from the first film. The Master Volume goes to Infinity. It is about as Spinal Tap as you could have hoped for.

“I think it's amazing that something so off-the-cuff has become an integral part of our company's history,” Marshall’s Steph Carter told Guitar World. “That one line has cemented itself as kind of a tagline for the company.”

For more: Marshall

Universal Audio UAFX 2.0

UAFX 2.0 is here. - YouTube Watch On

Universal Audio’s UAFX pedals have become a firm favorite among casual players and pros alike. The Edge ditched his tube amps for a UAFX amp modeler at The Sphere. John Mayer recommends them to all beginner guitar players. Guitar World has dished out plenty of rave reviews over the years.

They’ve not been without fault, though, with the V1 pedals all lacking MIDI compatibility, suffering from less-than-ideal app integration, and offering a limiting one-additional-preset function. That’s all been rectified with UAFX 2.0, though – a free-to-download software that addresses all those shortcomings.

As far as updates go, this is pretty major, and it spans across all dual switch effects pedals and amp modelers, so each and every UAFX stompbox is about to hit a new level.

For more: Universal Audio

Gibson Les Paul Junior / Special Double Cut

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson may have first developed its Les Paul Junior and Special guitars as entry level student models, but it didn’t take long before pros were harnessing their full potential and they both became rock ‘n’ roll staples beloved by everyone from Leslie West to Billie Joe Armstrong.

Fortunately, the double-cut versions – which, I’d argue, are infinitely cooler – are now back. They closely channel the spirit of those vintage models, and come complete with the P-90 pickups that made them such standout models. That LP Jr. DC in Cherry Red is calling my name. Woof.

For more: Gibson

Third Man Hardware x JHS Pedals Troika

Third Man Hardware + JHS Troika Studio-Grade Delay Demo - YouTube Watch On

Jack White’s Third Man Hardware effects company has announced its latest collaborative release – the Troika, a ‘horse-powered’ delay pedal made in partnership with JHS Pedals. It’s a spin-off of a rare Honda Sound Works Fab Delay pedal from Japan that White brought into early development discussions.

Funnily enough, JHS founder Josh Scott had apparently never come across it before (that’s how you know it must be rare). The Troika has been kitted out with three slider controls, and a bunch of I/Os to make it work with vocals and guitar. In fact, White used a prototype Troika all over his latest record, No Name, and now relies on it as an indispensable part of his live rig.

If you’re wondering about the ‘horse-powered’ bit, peep those horses on the front. Troika is, after all, the name for a Russian sleigh that gets pulled by three horses. Duh.

For more: Third Man Hardware

Sterling by Music Man Mike Herrera

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man Mike)

Who even needs control knobs anyway? Well, I recently went on a spiritual journey of six-string self-discovery, so, I very much do. MxPx punk pioneer Mike Herrera certainly doesn’t, though – and his new Sterling by Music Man signature very much makes that clear.

It’s a stripped down version of his OG StingRay and an ode to both his DIY spirit and modded bass, with two dummy knobs that channel his frills-free playing philosophy. Oh, and it looks cool as hell, too.

For more: Sterling by Music Man

EHX Pico Atomic Cluster

Electro-Harmonix Pico Atomic Cluster Spectral Decomposer Pedal - YouTube Watch On

EHX flipped the mini-pedal market on its head back in 2023 when it announced its “most ambitious pedal release” since Mike Matthews first opened up shop. The range's original aim was to downsize the firm's classic stompbox. It has since evolved, serving as a platform of experimentation. The Pico Atomic Cluster is a prime example of that. In EHX’s own words, it’s “unlike any effect Electro-Harmonix has made before”.

It’s a weird, lo-fi, synth, glitch-y, auto-arpeggio pint-sized package of sonic chaos that just sounds and behaves differently. It really needs to be heard to be believed; words don’t do it justice. It’s a mini pedal, so I’m sure I’ll be able to squeeze one into my ‘board somehow…

For more: EHX

TWA Source Code

TWA Source Code Overdrive | Next-Gen Tube Screamer - YouTube Watch On

No, this isn’t just another Tube Screamer. It might in fact be the Tube Screamer of all the Tube Screamers. One Tube Screamer to rule them all. See, the TWA Source Code isn’t a clone – it’s the ultimate evolution of the iconic overdrive pedal, designed by the original creator of the TS808 himself, Susumu Tamura.

It is a culmination of Tamura’s five decades of experience in overdrive design packaged into a single chassis. The next-gen TS has increased headroom, and multi-transistor input buffer for signal preservation, and ‘Magic IC’ op amp for improved amp-like feel, a new ‘Bite’ control, and +6dB of boost for increased output.

And it has a really, really cool ‘’ logo that lights up when the Source Code is switched on. And there I was thinking I don’t need another overdrive pedal…

For more: MaxonFX

Benson Portable Distortion 424 MKII

Benson Amps - Portable Distortion 424 MkII // Full Demo - YouTube Watch On

Let’s go over it again: over the last few years, the guitar world has witnessed something of a tone revolution thanks in part to Mk.gee – a maverick emerging guitar hero who shunned amps for a guitar rig that relied heavily on multi-track Tascam Portastudio for its preamp. It was everything modern players had been encouraged to avoid, but it’s back – and now blown-out, bit-crushy analog DI tones are all the rave.

JHS Pedals got in on the hype with the 424 Gain Stage, and now Benson – which has been developing its own solution to the Tascam pedal conundrum for some time – has also thrown its hat into the ring.

This limited release actually goes one step further though, expanding the versatility of the original circuit by adding a bypassable buffer that drastically alters the tone and character. In other words, it’s more of a pedal’s pedal, and will play nicely with the rest of your rig. Unfortunately, it’s already out of stock…

For more: Benson

Heather Brown Darlene

Heather Brown Electronicals // Darlene Compression (Demo) - YouTube Watch On

The pedal to level up your compressor game? Heather Brown Electronicals’ Darlene is an ultra-quite analog compressor designed with one goal in mind: to let players’ dynamics breathe and keep their sound pure.

It’s meant to solve some common compressor qualms, those being flattened tones, choked dynamics and unwanted noise. The Darlene has a low noise floor to combat the latter, the choice of either true or bypassed buffer, and three knobs (Sustain, Blend and Volume) to dial in the required compression.

It’s also said to be something of a Swiss army stompbox, capable of being an always-on polish, a transparent clean boost, and a thickener for drives.

For more: Heather Brown Electronicals

Fulltone Ultimate Octave

(Image credit: Fulltone)

One of Fulltone’s most celebrated designs – and, indeed, one of the most well-known octave pedals full stop – is back on the market, with the effects firm announcing the return of the Ultimate Octave.

A firm favorite of Joe Satriani and something of a pedal cult classic, the pedal returns with a smaller footprint to make it more pedalboard friendly, but keeps the same capacity for tone-tweaking. Two footswitches; knobs for Volume, Fuzz and Tone; and a Bright/Fat switch is all you need to harness what Fulltone is calling “one of the most intense upper-octave circuits ever made”.

For more: Fulltone

Schecter John Browne Zenith

Introducing the John Browne Zenith USA Signature - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be the first to admit that “metal” guitars in their truest form aren’t my personal favorite, but while I was scoping out the show floor at Guitar Summit 2025 a few months back, I did do a double-take while strolling past the Schecter stand.

Why? Well, because it had its new John Browne Zenith signature on display, of course. That finish – dubbed Fracture White – is gnarly as hell. I love the matching headstock. The single pickup and hardtail bridge is up my street. Not quite enough to convert me, but I admire it for what it is: a ruddy cool metal guitar.

For more: Schecter

Vox Micro Superbeetle

Amp up your tone. Shrink down your rig. | VOX Micro Superbeetle Guitar - YouTube Watch On

Vox has aimed to reimagine portable amplification with the Micro Superbeetle – an authentic Vox amp capable of delivering the company’s singular sound in an, erm, micro-sized package. What’s neat is it’s a stack format – the head can be used as a standalone portable five watt amp. It offers three Vox tones – Clean, Drive and High Gain – plus Bluetooth connectivity for music streaming.

For more: Vox