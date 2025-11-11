“I wanted to create an instrument that feels classic but also pushes players to explore new tones”: Fender and Johnny Marr team up for a new signature Jaguar – which puts a distinct twist on the Smiths legend’s go-to guitar
The limited edition launch builds on the success of the 2012 release – but with an expanded tonal palette, upgraded specs and an attractive new finish
Fender has reunited with Johnny Marr for a limited-edition signature Jaguar that not only builds on the success of his original best-selling signature model with the brand, but promises to blend “vintage character with modern innovation.”
“The Jaguar has been central to my sound and style for nearly 15 years,” enthuses Marr. “With this new model, I wanted to create an instrument that feels classic but also pushes players to explore new tones and possibilities.
“From my work with The Cribs playing gritty in-your-face indie, to the cinematic soundscapes I crafted with Hans Zimmer, the Jaguar has been an incredible asset in helping me expand my sound, no matter the genre or the occasion.”
Specs-wise, the Limited-Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar features a custom gloss nitrocellulose black lacquer finish, a smooth custom neck inspired by Marr's own 1965 Jaguar, and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets and ivory dot inlays. Furthermore, it boasts a Jaguar bridge with Mustang saddles, complemented by a vintage-style ‘floating tremolo’ tailpiece.
Perhaps one of the most interesting additions is the set of custom-wound Kent Armstrong Johnny Marr single-coil lipstick pickups, which offer a “unique range of tonal versatility.”
The tonal palette is further enhanced by the presence of Marr’s personal wiring scheme and an all-new four-position blade switching system – plus three slide-switch options – all of which deliver a “fresh perspective” on the classic Jaguar tone.
Speaking about this new signature release, Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer at Fender, says, “Johnny Marr’s legacy as one of the most inventive guitarists of the last four decades is undeniable.
“The new Signature Special Jaguar is a versatile, performance-ready twist on his classic instrument that delivers a captivating tone with great feel. We’re thrilled to share it with guitarists everywhere.”
Priced at $2,999.99, the Limited-Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar is available now from Fender retail partners.
For more information, visit Fender.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
