Trending

Guitar World: June 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

By

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the June 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Full Shred with Marty Friedman: Taking Licks You’ve Learned from Others and Making Them Your Own
Thrash Course with Revocation's Dave Davidson: The Advantages of Alternate Picking, and How I Play “The Hive,” Part 2
Rockin' the Country with Joe Don Rooney: How to Turn a Stock Chord Progression Into a Unique Guitar Part
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: A Pick-Friendly Way to Sound Like an Irish Folk Mandolinist
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: How to Build Classic Three-Part Metal Guitar Harmonies
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Transposing Open-G-Tuned Slide Licks to Open D Tuning

Audio Lesson Files

Talkin' Blues with Keith Wyatt: Harmonizing the Drums
Hole Notes with Dale Turner: The Signature Open-G-Tuned Rhythm Style of Don Everly

Gear Review Videos
Review: Taylor T 5Z Pro Electric-Acoustic Hybrid Guitar
Review: Cordoba C10 Crossover Guitar
Review: Randall RG13 Guitar Pedal Amplifier
Review: EVH Striped Series Guitar
Review: Legator Helio DCH 300- Pro Guitar
Review: Visual Sound VS- XO Premium Dual Overdrive Pedal
Review: Dunlop Clyde McCoy Cry Baby Wah Wah