NAMM 2014 Video: Sonnus Voluum Pedal

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Guitar World visited the Sonnus booth to check out the Voluum pedal. Check it out in our video below.

From Sonnus:

Voluum is a volume-based multi-effect stomp box with a digitally controlled high-fidelity pure-analogue signal chain. Constant high-voltage (>30V) analogue power rails ensure high-headroom with low distortion and low noise for maximum signal clarity. A high-bandwidth fully-analogue signal path ensures there is no digital distortion to corrupt your signal, and allows high dynamic range signals to be processed flawlessly. Digital control gives you the ability to store presets and remotely-control the effects via MIDI.

The effects chain comprises five effects (noise gate, compressor, LFO (tremolo), volume control and limiter) which can be used in any combination.

As you'd expect from Sonuus, we've gone further to bring you a pedal that's innovative, sounds superb and packs more value than anything else on the market.

For more information, visit sonuus.com

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]