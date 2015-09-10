November 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the November 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Using Sweep Picking and Tapping to Outline a Chord Progression — Video

• Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: Creative Legato Exercises with Odd Meters — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” for Solo Guitar — Video

• Joe Satriani's Shredding with the Alien: Blurring the Line Between Major and Minor — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Major Pentatonic Soloing Patterns, Part 2 — Video

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: Harnessing a Capo’s Unique, Sparkling Magic

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Roland JC-40 Jazz Chorus Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: Amptweaker FatMetal Distortion Pedal — Video

• Review: DiMarzio The Black Angel Guitar Pickup — Video

• Review: Marshall JCM 25/50 2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue Guitar Amp — Video