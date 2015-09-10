Trending

November 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

By

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the November 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Using Sweep Picking and Tapping to Outline a Chord Progression — Video
Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: Creative Legato Exercises with Odd Meters — Video
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” for Solo Guitar — Video
Joe Satriani's Shredding with the Alien: Blurring the Line Between Major and Minor — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Major Pentatonic Soloing Patterns, Part 2 — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: Harnessing a Capo’s Unique, Sparkling Magic

Gear Review Videos

Review: Roland JC-40 Jazz Chorus Guitar Amp — Video
Review: Amptweaker FatMetal Distortion Pedal — Video
Review: DiMarzio The Black Angel Guitar Pickup — Video
Review: Marshall JCM 25/50 2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue Guitar Amp — Video