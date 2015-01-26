NAMM 2015: Marshall 2555X Silver Jubilee Re-Issue Stack — Video

Members of the Guitar World crew paid a visit to the Marshall Amplification booth at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

As you can see in the new video below, we got the run down on the company's new (but old) 2555X Silver Jubilee Re-Issue guitar amp. Nick Bowcott even plugs in!

For more about Marshall, visit marshallamps.com.

