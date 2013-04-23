Review: MXR M222 Talk Box

The following content is related to the June 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

The talk box is one of the most expressive and unique effects ever developed. But unless your band plays a “Show Me the Rocky Mountain Way Livin’ On a Man in a Jambi” medley, few guitarists want to bother hauling around an extra amp head and setting up an A/B switching system in order to use one onstage.

The new MXR M222 Talk Box eliminates those hassles by providing a self-contained amp and speaker driver. You don’t even need to hook the M222 up to a guitar amp unless you want to seamlessly switch from your standard guitar rig to the talk box effect when playing live.