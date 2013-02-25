Review: Way Huge Supa-Puss Analog Delay Pedal

The following content is related to the April 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

When it comes to rich, creamy analog delay tone, the Way Huge Aqua-Puss is pretty hard to beat. But as good as it sounds, it lacks a few features, including long delay times.

To answer those demands (and then some), Way Huge mastermind Jeorge Tripps has introduced the Supa-Puss, which goes above and beyond the original, resulting in perhaps the most versatile true analog delay pedal on the market today.