Seventh Heaven: Pickups

The new M-Bucker 7 is a specially designed dual-blade pickup that actually contains four coils in one humbucker. Wired to full capacity, this pickup is one of the loudest humbuckers on the market and made specifically for seven-string guitar applications.

STREET PRICE $99.95

wdmusic.com/guitarworld

Lace Aluma Deathbar 4.0 Pickups

Designed for seven-, eight-, nine- and 10-string extended-range guitars, the new passive, high-output Aluma Deathbar pickups have a broad, sensitive, wide-band tone, with plenty of warmth, clarity and headroom. Developed for straight or fanned necks, the versatile Deathbar pickups excel at everything from jazz to djent to everything in between.

STREET PRICE Eight-string, $109.99,

lacemusic.com

DiMarzio Ionizer and Illuminator Seven- and Eight-String Pickups

DiMarzio’s new pickups for seven- and eight-string guitars include the Ionizer 7, Ionizer 8 and Illuminator 7. Designed for Tosin Abasi, the Ionizer 8 is offered in neck, middle and bridge models. The sound is warm and open like a vintage humbucker, and solid and tight like a modern metal pickup, and the pickup performs like a classic single-coil in split mode. The Ionizer 7 version is specially tweaked for the frequency response of seven-string guitars and offered in neck and bridge models. Created in conjunction with Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci, the Illuminator 7 delivers the clarity and presence that a seven-string pickup needs while balancing vintage and modern qualities.

LIST PRICES Ionizer 7 neck and bridge, $129 each; Ionizer 8 neck and bridge, $139 each; Ionizer 8 middle, $79; Illuminator 7 neck and bridge: $139 each

dimarzio.com

Seymour Duncan Pegasus, Nazgûl and Sentient Seven- and Eight-String Pickups

The Pegasus pickup’s moderate output lets progressive and modern metal players push their volume to the edge without losing warmth and clarity. The Nazgûl, on the other hand, is designed for high-output, chug-heavy distortion. Its tone is massive and aggressive but also retains articulation and pick attack. The Sentient neck pickup blends vintage PAF and modern tones and pairs equally well with the Pegasus (for prog-rock and modern metal) and the Nazgûl (for aggressive metal). All pickups are offered with options that include standard exposed coils, a matte black metal cover, or soapbar-sized housing for guitars routed for active pickups.

LIST PRICES Seven-string passive mount, $89.95; seven-string active mount and metal covers, $119.95; eight-string passive mount, $119.95; eight-string active mount and metal covers, $139.95

seymourduncan.com

EMG 85-7, 60-8, 81-8 and 85-8 Pickups

EMG has expanded its seven-string offerings with the 85-7 Extended Series pickup. Designed around the legendary 85 pickup, the 85-7 is built in EMG’s 3 1/2–inch extended housing for even string coverage. The new 85-7 matches up well with EMG’s 60-7, 81-7 and 707 pickups, which are now available in the original 85 build and the X Series design. EMG has also expanded its most popular six-string models into the eight-string world and is now shipping the 60-8, 81-8 and 85-8 models in the four-inch Extended Series housing.

STREET PRICES 85-7, $134.99; 60-8, 81-8, 85-8, $139.99

emgpickups.com

Bare Knuckle Soapbar-Style Seven-String Covers and Aftermath Eight-String Humbucker

Bare Knuckle’s seven-string humbucker range is now available with solid nickel-silver soapbar-style covers, allowing them to replace active seven-string soapbars without modifications to the pickup cavity. The covers are available in a range of custom finishes. In addition, Bare Knuckle has introduced the Aftermath eight-string humbucker, which offers accelerated bass response for exceptionally fast tracking of high-speed staccato riffing, with crushing midrange and precise high-end articulation, making it perfect for the modern metal guitarist.

LIST PRICES ???

bareknucklepickups.co.uk