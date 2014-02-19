Video: The New Peavey ValveKing Series Amplifiers

Check out this new video from Peavey Electronics® that demonstrates the next generation ValveKing® series of amplifier.

Take a run through of the features of the new and extremely portable ValveKing series, which includes the Micro Head, the beefed-up ValveKing Head, plus the ValveKing Combo 20 and ValveKing Combo 50.

Peavey’s original ValveKing line was developed to contain all of the attention-to-detail circuitry and tonal qualities of boutique amplifiers, but with a price point real working guitarists could afford.

Now, with the next generation line, Peavey has taken this idea even further and delivered one of its most tonally sophisticated lines of amps yet, tailored for the versatile needs of today's modern guitarist. With versatile tone for rock, jazz, or metal, the new generation ValveKings have the capabilities to create almost any sound imaginable.

ValveKing’s proprietary Vari-Class™ knob enables guitarists to adjust the ValveKing's “class” characteristics, allowing for complete power amp type versatility. True to its name, ValveKing even includes the new TSI™ tube-monitoring indicator that keeps you apprised of the health of your tubes!

In addition to all the boutique qualities and hot-rodded tones that guitarists have come to expect from the ValveKing series, the next generation line incorporates brand new cutting-edge features for recording and performing musicians. For the recording musician, the ValveKing features a USB direct recording output, which pipes the mic'ed amp vibe directly into a computer.

On the rear panel, the built-in Peavey MSDI™ (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) XLR direct interface eliminates the need for miking by allowing users to send the amp's signal directly to a recording device or mixing console. To fully take advantage of these recording capabilities, the new ValveKings feature a convenient speaker defeat switch that enables the amp to be used as a direct recording device with no speaker output.

