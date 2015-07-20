5 Hot Acoustic Lana Del Rey Covers

In honor of Lana Del Rey’s new single “Honeymoon” dropping last week, I’ve rounded up 5 quality covers of Del Rey’s past work from Born to Die and Ultraviolence.

Her next album, titled Honeymoon as well, is set to be released September of this year.

These five covers stood out in a sea of contrived covers, so here’s to these talented musicians for making their own spin on the forever-mysterious chanteuse’s work.

“Summertime Sadness” cover by Megan Davies and Keelan Donovan

“Video Games” cover by Michael Schulte

“West Coast” cover by George Ogilvie

“Ride” cover by Mishavonna and Chris Hellmann

“Cruel World” cover by Drew Tabor