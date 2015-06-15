American Opera Covers The Wonder Years' "There, There"

American Opera, the brainchild of NYC singer-songwriter John Bee, has posted the latest installment in his ongoing series of cover songs, “Warped Wednesday with American Opera.”

This week is a cover of The Wonder Years' "There, There."

American Opera will be out on Vans Warped Tour's Acoustic Basement Stage all summer.

Every Wednesday, American Opera will post a new cover of a song from a fellow 2015 Vans Warped Tour act.

Bee explains, "This summer I’ll be on the Acoustic Basement stage, and in the spirit of that stage and camaraderie amongst artists, I figured I would try to pay homage while putting my spin on the songs.”

He continues, “I’m a newcomer to the Vans Warped Tour so I wasn’t too familiar with a lot of the artists, but after checking out the talent I am even more excited to be a part of the tour.”

Watch the cover below:

American Opera has performed well over 200 shows (both solo and full band) spanning the U.S. and Canada, including dates with The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, Cursive, Murder By Death, Owen, and William Elliott Whitmore, as well as featured performances at SXSW and the Vans Warped Tour.

Find out more at www.americanopera.net.