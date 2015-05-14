Breedlove Updates Crossover Mandolin Series for 2015

Breedlove Guitars proudly announces the updated Crossover Series Mandolins, with playability designed specifically for guitarists looking to experience the sonic world of the mandolin.

For 2015, Breedlove updates two new finishes to the lineup, violin stain gloss and natural gloss, while still delivering exceptional tone and playability at a very accessible price point.

Aside from their all solid-wood construction, 2015 Breedlove Crossover Series mandolins feature a host of Breedlove Custom Shop-inspired elements that make them the perfect instrument for guitarists. Select tonewoods include a solid Sitka spruce top, solid maple back/sides/neck and a rosewood fretboard. The wider 1-3/16” nut width and radiused fretboard deliver familiarity and comfort for guitarists new to the instrument, allowing immediate exploration of the mandolin’s versatile sound.

The O body is Breedlove’s version of the revered and time-honored teardrop shape. This compact shape has slightly less internal spatial volume than the K and F bodies, yielding very clear, distinct notes. The Crossover Series offers both F-hole and oval-hole models, giving players tonal options to suit their style of playing.

The 2015 Breedlove Crossover Series mandolins are available now, with a very affordable MSRP of $655 and come with a gig bag. As with all Breedlove instruments, Crossover Series mandolins are set up in Bend, Oregon, by Breedlove’s expert quality control team.



Natural gloss finish.

Violin stain gloss finish.

Find out more at breedlovemusic.com.