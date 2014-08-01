CALICO the Band Announces Their Debut Release 'Rancho California' for September 2

CALICO the band proudly announce the release of their debut album, RANCHO CALIFORNIA on Tuesday, September 2 via their own label, California Country Records.

This melodically-hypnotic country trio from the San Fernando Valley not only shook the stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival, their music has been featured on the smash ABC TV show, Nashville as well as NBC’s The Night Shift.

CALICO stands for California Country – a musical genre haunted by Western ghosts of the past, but gentle with modern spirits, too. It’s about timeless roots music; it’s about voices singing in harmony. Like the expansive spirit of Laurel Canyon that spawned so many famous bands and artists, now comes this new spirit, rooted in the vast valleys and canyons of L.A.

CALICO the band will celebrate their album debut release with a hometown show on September 5th at The Hotel Café with more live dates to be announced shortly.

Formed in 2012, CALICO the band (Kirsten Proffit, Manda Mosher and Aubrey Richmond) blends their three part harmonies and classic old country influences against the backdrop of acoustic guitar, mandolin, resonator, fiddle and electrics, to create a new and unique sound in California Country. “We’re here to tell people that Americana music is very much alive,” said Kirsten, “and California is a bountiful source for this style. We love to carry on the traditions of country, seen through a vibrant, new lens.”

Like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, CALICO the band extends that California Country tradition both in terms of their L.A. roots and being a band of songwriters. “When you have a band of songwriters,” said Manda, “and everybody can lead on their own, and have that commanding lead voice, it is powerful. That is who we are.”

Command of voice and lyric is evident in RANCHO CALIFORNIA’s top tracks. “High Road,” featuring a blistering, thematic guitar lick by Mosher, has become a theme song for CALICO the band. Based on a fictional, highly ethical character; this song is about the ‘good guys’ vs outlaws.

“Fools Gold” digs deep into the friendships and sacrifices made in the life of a professional touring musician. The lyric "Something in my eyes, as I look up at the Marquee" touches on the bittersweet awareness that as one realizes their dreams, they also leave behind other possibilities. The three-part harmonies and the lighthearted hook ("ba ba ba ba") uniquely contrast with this ode to the musical lifestyle.

Check out the band's lyric video for "Never Really Gone" below:

Then there’s "Dead Reckoning," a mythological tale of sirens, sailing, and troubled waters, with keyboards and production by Rami Jaffee (The Wallflowers, Foo Fighters, Pete Yorn, Pearl Jam). “Runaway Cowgirl” is a story of love in Bakersfield, CA where an interstate trucker finds a lovely, lonely girl looking to get out of town. The track is loaded with beautiful three-part harmonies over the chorus and the band flawlessly trades off sections of lead vocals and harmonizes around each others leads. The line "…pull the moon straight down,” inspired by the classic Jimmy Stewart/Donna Reed scene in "It's a Wonderful Life," makes “Runaway Cowgirl” a definitive CALICO signature song.

CALICO the band consists of Kirsten Proffit, an award-winning songwriter whose songs have been heard in countless movies and TV shows, including “Friday Night Lights,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Smallville,“ “Party of Five” and Jiminy Glick in Lalawood. Her critically-acclaimed solo album, Lucky Girl, generated two singles, both of which garnered much airplay, “Something I Can't Be” and “Redemption Day.”

Manda Mosher won the 2005 Female Singer/Songwriter of The Year and 2010 National Touring Artist of The Year at the Los Angeles Music Awards. Her album Everything You Need, and the EP follow-up City of Clowns, won her rave reviews and a legion of fans around this country.

Aubrey Richmond is a celebrated and award-winning violinist/fiddler as well as a gifted singer-songwriter. She’s performed and recorded with a vast array of artists of every genre, from working with Shooter Jennings to opening for Nashville legends Martina McBride and Tim McGraw, renowned rock band Alice in Chains and acclaimed songwriter JD Souther. Her playing can be heard in many TV shows, commercials and movies, including My One and Only, Sons of Anarchy, 90210, True Blood, Devil’s Ride and Togetherness.

Find out more at calicotheband.com