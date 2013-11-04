Contest: The SongTownUSA 'Whatcha Waitin' On' Song Contest

Our friends over at SongTownUSA have just announced a new songwriting contest with some pretty unique prizes. You can't just set foot in Nashville and write with a hit songwriter any day of the week, after all!

Here's how it works. First, you should go and Like the SongTownUSA Facebook page. Really. Right now. Just trust us that you won't regret it. These guys share pearls of wisdom every single day! Then get your best song together and go here to enter>>

You can not only submit for the contest, but you can have your song critiqued by Clay Mills and/or Marty Dodson, two of the hottest Nashville songwriters in town with a jaw-dropping string of hits. The contest runs from now until Dec. 8th and the deserving winner will be announced just before christmas!

Here are the nitty gritties:

The winner receives:

- A hit Songwriting session with Marty Dodson & Clay Mills

- A $150 gift certificate to Beaird Music Group Recording Studio

- And a feature article here on AcousticNation.com!

Entry fee is $15 per song or $40 includes a full hit-writer song critique.

Go here to enter>>