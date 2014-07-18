Dirty Heads Release 'Sound of Change' and Debut in the Top 10

Dirty Heads just released a new studio album, Sound of Change.

The album made its debut at #1 on the Independent Albums chart, #1 on the Alternative Albums chart, and #2 on the Rock Albums chart.

Led by the sunny single “My Sweet Summer,” now a Top 10 hit at alternative radio, the band recently released the official video online. Check it out below.

Dirty Heads kick off the first leg of their 29-date U.S. summer tour, with Pepper and Aer. See tour dates below! Additional Dirty Heads tour dates will be announced. For up-to-date information visit the band online at www.dirtyheads.com.

Later this year the band will serve as Artist Ambassador for Hard Rock International and WhyHunger’s Imagine There’s No Hunger campaign. Through the program Hard Rock, WhyHunger and the Dirty Heads are raising much needed funds and awareness to connect children across the globe with nutritious meals for today and a future free from hunger. For more information visit hardrock.com and www.whyhunger.org.

Dirty Heads also recently partnered with WHYHUNGER and Hard Rock International, becoming ambassadors for WHYHUNGER’S Artists Against Hunger & Poverty program, working to end hunger and poverty by connecting people to nutritious, affordable food. Throughout the tour, auction packages for Dirty Heads Meet & Greets will be made available in 14 markets and the band will be giving away support wristbands in exchange for a minimum donation to the cause on the road.

Proceeds from the auctions will go to WhyHunger’s Summer Meals Rock for Kids campaign, which helps to connect children in need with nutritious food during the summer months when childhood hunger spikes in the U.S. Recently, at Hard Rock Café Hollywood Blvd, the band spoke with KTLA about their involvement with WHYHUNGER. Further info can be found at www.whyhunger.org/dirtyheads.

Sound of Change, taps into some of the best producers around and the album is just what it says it is: an expansion of sound with tracks varying from club bangers to rap tracks to pop hits, all while maintaining their feel good vibe.

Grammy award winning producer Supa Dups (Drake, Bruno Mars, Eminem) worked on “Medusa” and “Radio,” Buddah Shampoo (Ty Dolla $ign) co-produced “Silence,” Niles (of hip hop duo, The Cataracs) produced “My Sweet Summer,” David Bassett (Fitz & The Tantrums, Josh Groban) co-produced “Hear You Coming,” LD (aka LDontheCut) co-produced “Franco Eyed” and long-time friend and collaborator, Rome (Sublime with Rome) produced the remaining tracks. The album also features guest vocals by B Real of legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill on “Franco Eyed,” Tech N9ne (collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and B.o.B.) on “Burn Slow” and Ward 21 (collaborated with Major Lazer, 311) on “Medusa.”

Formed in 2003 in Huntington Beach, CA, Dirty Heads released their debut album, Any Port In A Storm, in September of 2008, which features the RIAA certified gold track "Lay Me Down." The song spent a record eleven weeks at #1 on the Billboard alternative chart, more than any single that year by any other artist, with Rolling Stone Magazine touting the Dirty Heads as one of the year's best new bands.

The band followed with their sophomore effort Cabin By The Sea, which saw three hit singles “Spread Too Thin,” “Dance All Night,” as well as the album’s title track “Cabin By The Sea,” debuted on the Billboard Top 20 and peaking at #8 on iTunes overall music chart, #4 on iTunes Alternative chart and #3 on iTunes Independent chart. In addition to the immense fan devotion, press quickly fell in love with the album with Huffington Post declaring, “Summer…officially has its soundtrack.”

The band quickly followed up with their first ever fully acoustic album titled Home – Phantoms of Summer: The Acoustic Sessions, which debuted Top 5 on the iTunes charts in the fall of 2013.

Dirty Heads confirmed tour dates:

DATECITY/STATEVENUE

July 16Minneapolis, MNCabooze

July 17Milwaukee, WIThe Rave

July 18Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall

July 19Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroit

July 21Portland, METhe State Theatre

July 22Philadelphia, PARiver Stage @ Penn’s Landing

July 23Boston, MABlue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 24Huntington, NYThe Paramount

July 25Montclair, NJThe Wellmont

July 26Asbury Park, NJThe Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 27Baltimore, MDPier Six

July 29Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore

July 30Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues

July 31Lake Buena Vista, FLThe Beacham

August 1St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live

August 2St. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 4Austin, TXStubbs Waller Creek

August 5Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom

August 7Tempe, AZThe Marquee

August 8Las Vegas, NVThe Beach at Mandalay Bay

August 9San Diego, CARIMAC Arena

August 10Paso Robles, CAVina Robles Amphitheatre

August 11Reno, NVGrand Sierra Resort

August 13Denver, CORed Rocks Amphitheater

August 15Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheater w/311

August 16Garden City, IDRevolution Center

August 17Redmond, WAMarymoor Park

August 18Portland, ORRoseland Theatre

August 19San Francisco, CAWarfield Theater

* additional dates to be announced

Find out more at www.dirtyheads.com