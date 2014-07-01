Eastman Guitars Introducing New 00 Series Models at Summer NAMM

Eastman Guitars continues their 10th Anniversary celebration this July at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.

Eastman will be introducing several acoustic guitars from the new 00 Series models.

Earlier this year, Eastman Guitars unveiled the new 00 Series guitar line introducing the E1000 and E2000SS-Slope Shoulder at the NAMM Show in January.

Continuing to expand the series, Eastman is proud to introduce two utterly distinct models in the line – the all mahogany E1000-M and the Red Spruce/Rosewood E2000.

Visit the Eastman Guitars booth during the Summer NAMM Show at booth #1016.

Inspired by the iconic parlor style and handcrafted from all solid woods in the spirit of pre-WWII designs, our smaller bodied 00 models feature a premium blend of Adirondack spruce, solid mahogany and rosewood tonewoods, ebony fingerboards, bone nut and saddle, diamond volutes and period correct open-gear tuners.

The smaller upper bout coupled with a larger lower bout and thin soundbox makes the 00 a comfort to play and is favored by everyone from old blues players to folk and Americana, to guitarists of virtually any musical genre. The 00 transitions playing styles seamlessly from fingerstyle to strumming to a bottleneck slide. From the back porch to the stage to recording sessions in the studio, the 00 is a versatile guitar that fits into any player’s collection.

E1000-M (MSRP $1375)All solid mahogany! The E1000-M is lightweight and strong, with a big sound emphasizing clear, bright and airy trebles. The guitar features a solid mahogany top with hand carved scalloped-X bracing, mahogany back & sides, and mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard adorned with mother of pearl dot inlays. The small-bodied 12-fret acoustic has a 24.9” scale length from the 1 13/16” bone nut to bone saddle, atop the ebony pyramid bridge. Completed with an elegant white line rosette, black binding and chrome Ping tuners. D’Addario strings and hardshell case included. Learn more about the E1000-M online: http://www.eastmanguitars.com/e10oo-m

E2000 (MSRP $1500)The E2000 features a solid Adirondack spruce top (aka Red Spruce), hand carved scalloped-X bracing for a powerful yet balanced and mellow sound, and solid rosewood back and sides for superb resonance, with a deep warm bass. The guitar is fitted with a mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard adorned with pearl dot inlays. The 12-fret reduced 24 ¾” scale length body, from the 1 ¾” bone nut to the ebony bridge with bone saddle, makes for comfortable ease of playability. The slotted headstock is matched with a rosewood headplate and open-gear chrome ping tuners. The guitar is finished in a high-gloss and tortoise pickguard. D’Addario strings and hardshell case included. Learn more about the E2000 online: http://www.eastmanguitars.com/e20oo

For more information please visit online: www.EastmanGuitars.com