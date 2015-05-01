Good Old War Releases Lyric Video for "Tell Me What You Want From Me"

￼￼Broken Into Better Shape is the fourth full-length release for Good Old War, due out on June 30.

It’s the follow up to the band’s successful 2012 album Come Back As Rain which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

The new album includes some of the band’s first co-writes, including one with renowned NYC producer Emile Haynie (fun., Bruno Mars, Lady Antebellum) which resulted in the album’s soaring “Fly Away.”

For the hook laden lead single, “Tell Me What You Want From Me,” they found themselves in LA writing with Zimbabwe-born urban producer T-Collar.

This spring, the band played their first concerts in two years and sold out multiple shows along the way including NYC’s Rough Trade. More touring will follow the release. Check out the lyric video below, and enjoy!

Stay Connected with Good Old War at www.goodoldwar.com.