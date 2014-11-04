Gretsch Releases Limited Edition "Jim Dandy" Flat Top Acoustic

Gretsch has just announced the release the latest addition to its popular Roots Collection, the Gretsch G9520-BRB Jim Dandy Flat Top acoustic guitar.

Faithfull to the Gretsch “Rex” parlor guitars of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, the limited-release Bronze Burst “Jim Dandy” Flat Top embodies everything that was great about everyone’s first guitar.

Made of select guitar woods and fully lined and braced, the G9520-BRB offers warm and pleasing tones, while its comfortable 24” scale provides hours of playing ease and enjoyment.

