Hannah Gill Announces New EP, 'I Feel Awake' Out January 20

Maryland-based songstress, Hannah Gill, is thrilled to announce her upcoming EP, titled I Feel Awake, which is set to be released January 20th, 2015.

At only 17 years-old, Hannah's voice brings to mind soulful performers such as Florence & The Machine, Lana Del Rey, and Kate Nash.

Her uncommon vocal talent combined with a wisdom and maturity in her young age is what sets Hannah apart. With a sound that is alive, fresh and vibrant, and includes a jazz vibe that is crisp and modern - Hannah rises above the created and overdone sound that frequents today's airwaves.

Check out her lyric video for Love And Glory" here:

It wasn't long before Gill paired up with producer and musician Brad Hammonds. As soon as Hammonds heard her, he understood that Gill was something special. Gill's vocal sophistication conveys deep emotion without resorting to histrionics or autotune synthesized vocals. They were soon on a roll as Gill, accompanied by Hammonds, along with a spare group of double bass, drums and trumpet crooned her way to the effervescent and sparkling sound.

In the studio or onstage, Gill is spontaneous. After all, she notes, "the whole point of music is to experiment." Her live band - Hammonds, Mathias Kunzli on drums, bassist Jason DiMatteo and trumpeter Matthew Jodrell - brings a wealth of experience with them, ranging from work with Paul Anka to Regina Spektor. Hannah herself has worked with successful music veterans including four-time Grammy Winner, Brian Vibberts, who produced her most recent self-titled EP. Every journey begins with a single step, so the proverb goes. Hannah Gill has made hers into a giant leap.

Hannah Gill will release I Feel AwakeEP on January 20th, 2015.

