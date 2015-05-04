Jason Isbell Announces Summer Tour

Jason Isbell has announced tour dates in support of the July 17 release of his new album, Something More Than Free.

Isbell will be touring extensively with his band The 400 Unit, featuring Derry Deborja (Keys), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass) and Sadler Vaden (guitar).

The tour will include stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland (see tour dates below).

Tickets for a four night stand at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium October 23-26 sold out in 72 hours.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on Wednesday, May 6 with regular on-sale beginning Friday, May 8. Pre-order Something More Than Free with iTunes now and receive an instant download of "24 Frames".

Something More Than Free is Isbell’s most sonically diverse album to date. It features his Southern-inspired vignettes of working class men, women and traditions that permeate 11 new songs of pure honestly and authenticity.

The LP was recorded at the Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN and produced by Dave Cobb, who also produced Southeastern, which went on to sell over 150,000 copies. On April 24, Isbell and his wife Amanda Shires performed a beautiful version of Warren Zevon’s ”Multineer” for David Letterman on The Late Show. Watch below:

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Summer Tour Dates

May 7 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater !!!

May 8 - Richmond, VA - Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island

May 9 - Maryville, TN - The Shed #

May 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre **

May 13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre **

May 15 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Theatre **

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Boots Festival

May 17 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **

May 19 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury **

May 20 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre **

May 22 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre @ The Egg **

May 23 - Cumberland, MD - Del Fest

May 24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

May 26 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall **

May 27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues **

May 28 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Arts **

June 4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion %

June 5 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights %

June 6 - Black Mountain, NC - Pisgah Brewing Co. Outdoor Stage°°

June 20 - Austin, TX - Texas Union Ballroom – SOLD OUT <<

June 27 – Aurora, IL – Two Brothers Summer Festival

July 3 – Jackson, MS – Livingstone LIVE

July 4 - Austin, TX - Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

July 6 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ~

July 7 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre ~

July 8 – Sioux Falls, IA – Orpheum Theater ~

July 10 – Winnipeg, Canada – Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Basilica Block Party

July 12 – Lafayette, IN – Lafayette Theater ~

July 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Celebrate Brooklyn //

July 26 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ✚

July 28 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater &

July 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center &

July 31 – Fort Smith, AR – Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

August 2 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre ~

August 4 – Boise, ID – The Morrison Center $

August 5 – Missoula, MT – University Theatre $

August 7 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre $

August 8 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $

August 9 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Theatre @@

August 11 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater $

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern $

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot $

August 16 - Lyons, CO - Folks Festival

October 23-26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT

!!! = Supporting Zac Brown Band

** = Craig Finn opening

# = Anderson East opening

°° = Amanda Shires opening

% = Co-Headline with Dwight Yoakam

✚ = Opening for My Morning Jacket

<< = David Ramirez supporting

// = Dawn Landes supporting

& = Blake Mills supporting

~ = John Moreland supporting

$ = Damien Jurado supporting

@@ - Dawes & Damien Jurado supporting

Ryman Auditorium Special Guests:

October 23: Amanda Shires

October 24: Parker Millsap

October 25: Hurray for the Riff Raff

October 26: Chris Stapleton