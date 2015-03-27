John Statz "Home At Last" Live Video — Exclusive Premiere

Here’s the premiere of a video for the song “Home At Last” by John Statz featuring the lovely Kelsey Sprague.

The song appears on his brand new album Tulsa

This strummer situated by the side of a chilly lake made me want to wrap up with a blanket and a glass of sippin’ whiskey.

The setting enhances the feeling of longing from this easy-on-the-ears tune. Sprague’s harmonies are right on.

Statz shares his take on the video, “I was on tour just a few weeks ago in my home state of Wisconsin, and it was the day of the last date in Madison, my hometown. The idea for the video was literally hatched the night before, as things had just been clicking really well on the tour and I wanted to capture it. I reached out to my friends Audre and Luke for help, who happened to be free and chose the location. Apparently Audre really likes to read in that tree. The frozen body of water in the background is Lake Mendota, one of Madison's four lakes. I spent a serious amount of time on and around that lake growing up, my Mom and her siblings used to race sailboats on it, some of them still do.

“Kelsey is an old friend from when she used to live in Colorado. She lives in Washington state now, and when I was out there in January she joined me for a couple of shows opening and on harmonies. She learned my songs inside and out, and so I extended the invite for her to join on the Midwestern release dates, doing some opening sets again as well. Kelsey is an up and coming Seattle songwriter with loads of promise, and I really love what she does.”

Watch the video now:

John Statz recorded his new album Tulsa with an all-star band in the middle of a Vermont ice storm.

Tulsa is a beautiful blend of soft Americana and smooth folk and even includes a cover of Radiohead’s “Motion Picture Soundtrack.”

After years of DIY touring everywhere from Eastern Europe to Mexico, the Wisconsinite who now resides in Colorado fell in with fellow Midwesterner Jeffrey Foucault, a critically acclaimed songwriter and veteran of the Americana circuit, who ended up producing the record.

find out more at http://johnstatz.com