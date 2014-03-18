Korg Announces New Rimpitch Acoustic Guitar Tuner at Musikmesse

Korg announces the Rimpitch, a new style of acoustic guitar tuner for players who want a tuner close by at all times, but in a more discrete format than a clip-on option.

The Rimpitch is a unique tuner that attaches to the sound hole of an acoustic guitar.

It provides an incredibly convenient viewing angle, since its tuning meter appears within the player’s natural line of sight when looking down at their guitar. Its compact size and slim profile in the sound hole offer a discrete tuning experience.

The Rimpitch features a high-visibility LED and a Piezo pickup that rapidly detects sound from the body of the guitar. It fits a variety of six-string acoustic guitars with a rubber clip that secures it to the sound hole, providing tuning that only the player can see, in a natural position during performance. In addition, the Rimpitch can be left attached to a guitar when not in use, for convenient transportation and storage.

Check out the Rimpitch up close:

The Korg Rimpitch tuner will be in stores in early summer 2014 for a US street price of $24.99.

Find out more at Korg.com.