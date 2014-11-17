The 2014 Surfer Poll Awards

On December 6, 2014, SURFER Magazine will host the 44th Annual SURFER Poll Awards on the North Shore of Oahu.

The night is a celebration of surfing!

Martin Guitar will be on hand as a sponsor of the evening.

The night will honor the Top Ten men and Top Five women as voted by the readers of SURFER Magazine.

Awards for Best Barrel, Worst Wipeout, Heavy Water, Best Performance, Best Cinematography, Best Short Film, Movie of the Year, Breakthrough Performer, and Agent of Change will also be awarded.

The event will be webcast in its entirety the night of December 6th. Tune in to see if your favorite surfers win!

For more information on the Surfer Poll Awards, click here.