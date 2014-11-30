Last Chance To Dream Inside The Box

Is your lifelong dream to own a custom Martin Guitar?

Then this game is for you!

It’s also ending on December 31st so don’t just sit there!

Martin's Dream Inside The Box game gives you the chance to create your own custom Martin Guitar with a retail value of $10,000! Yes, you read that right.

You can also win other instant game prizes like a 000X1AE, LXM, Martin gear kits, and SP Lifespan strings.

So how do you play? Head to a participating dealer and purchase a set of SP or SP Lifespan strings. Inside you will find your game piece and instructions on how to play.

You can find a participating dealer here. Good luck!