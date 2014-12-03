Last Minute #MartinPride Gift Ideas

It’s December! Which means the holidays are a few short weeks away.

If you are one of those last minute shoppers, you most likely still have plenty of friends on your gifting list to cross off.

So we at Martin Guitar thought we’d give you a hand.

The Martin book guide is perfect for the guitar enthusiast or history buff. Our stocking stuffers are great for Martin lovers of all ages!

Our holiday gift bags are perfect for the guitar aficionado or the Martin Owners Club Member on your list. Includes items such as: a guitar strap, keychain, hat, and more.

To ensure delivery by December 24th, please place your 1833 Shop order by December 11th.

To view all our holiday gift guides, click here.