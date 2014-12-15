Make An Elephant Make A Difference

The Nature Conservancy in Africa is collecting 20,000 “elegrams” to help #SaveElephants.

Why 20,000? It's one elegram for every elephant being born this year into the worst poaching crisis in history.

Martin Guitar is a founding partner of #SaveElephants and encourages everyone to submit an elegram. This is where creativity rules!

Your elegram can be a doodle, painting, or an elephant cupcake. Almost anything counts! You can then upload it to the elegram gallery by using the hashtag #elegram on social media or uploading it directly to the gallery here.

Recruit your friends and family! Let's collect 20,000 elegrams for those 20,000 baby elephants!