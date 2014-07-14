Watch Martin’s Summer 2014 New Product Videos!

C.F. Martin continues to celebrate their outstanding legacy of craftsmanship with seven new models that will be unveiled July 17th-19th at Summer NAMM in Nashville, TN.

These models include: two unique limited edition anniversary models that will play tribute to Martin’s factory locations on Sycamore Street in Nazareth, PA and Navojoa, Mexico; an exclusive Nashville show special; two stunning new editions to the acclaimed X model series; and two new Martin Guitar Custom Shop models.

Senior Artist Relations Manager, Chris Thomas, presents these new models in our 2014 New Summer Models YouTube playlist.

Watch the videos here.