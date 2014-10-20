Multi-instrumentalist and Pop-Folk Songstress Anna Vogelzang Releases 'Driftless' EP Nov 11

Anna Vogelzang — the multi-instrumentalist, producer and songstress — is set to release Driftless on her own Paper Anchor Music.

This is the follow up to 2012’s celebrated Canary in a Coal Mine. Amarillo, the first track from the new EP, premiered on BlackBook Magazine’s website on October 17th.

The six tracks that make up Driftless find Vogelzang moving seamlessly between guitar, ukulele and banjo while her honeyed alto sings of the hopefulness born of change, struggle, addiction, family, and heartbreak.

Vogelzang recruited an all-star group of Midwestern musicians to assist her in fully realizing the tracks for this EP. Drummer Shane Leonard of Field Report, vocalist Amanda Rigell of Count This Penny, Ann Arbor bass player Ben Willis, clarinet and saxophonist Cheston VanHuss of PHOX and Milwaukee cellist Patrick Reinholz all added to the lush textures and ethereal atmosphere of Driftless.

Upon the creation of this collection of songs, Vogelzang muses, “This was a nameless project while we were working on it… something that’s never really happened with my albums before; tying together otherwise unrelated songs into a completed thought was a new and fulfilling experience for me. Driftless is the name of a region in the Midwest, including southwestern Wisconsin, that escaped glaciation in the last glacial period. Conceptually, I loved the idea of outrunning the glacier, and - when the word is taken at face value - the idea of unfaltering, unwavering-ness in one’s life. These songs all have a channel of hope running through them, a steadfast undercurrent of believing in the good.”

On November, 11th, Vogelzang will perform Driftless in its entirety online here.

Anna Vogelzang will be playing select tour dates in support of Driftless.

Find out more at http://theanna.bandcamp.com/