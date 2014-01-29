NAMM 2014: Lâg Guitars Brings T80 Series of Acoustic Guitars to the U.S.

Lâg Guitars is now offering the T80 Dreadnought Acoustic and T80DCE Acoustic/Electric guitars in the US.

These new guitars are part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.

The new, richly-appointed T80 series offers a Solid Spruce top with a Mahogany back and sides as well as a black radial edge binding.

The neck is made of Mahogany and features a Satin finish, while the bridge and fingerboard are made from Indonesian rosewood. The compensated saddle and nut are both black graphite.

A new preamp configuration, the DirectLâg Plus, is featured in this series. It consists of Lâg's proprietary DirectLâg pre-amp plus a built-in tuner. Body style options include Dreadnought, Dreadnought CE, Auditorium and Auditorium CE.

The Lâg T80 models are currently available with U.S. Street prices ranging from: $249-$349.

More info at lagguitars.com