No Sinner Release Two Acoustic Videos, Announce US Tour

Vancouver’s No Sinner have released two acoustic videos; their cover of Nina Simone’s “Work Song,” plus an original titled “Love is a Madness.”

The band has also announced a North American tour, aptly titled “Save Your Soul.”

Described as a cross between Sharon Jones, Detroit Cobras and Alabama Shakes, No Sinner will kick off their new US dates on April 18 in Austin.

No Sinner will then continue through NYC in May followed by a premiere performance at the 14th annual AAA’s Non-Comm convention in Philadelphia, hosted by WXPN where the band will play to national radio programmers alongside the likes of Afghan Wigs, The Hold Steady, Sharon Van Etten and more.

“Work Song”:

“Love is a Madness”:

The band will then return to the UK for a BBC Radio 2 Unplugged performance and to play the Dot to Dot festival before hitting France, The Netherlands, and Germany for the remainder of their EU tour.

The four-piece, featuring powerful lead singer Colleen Rennison (whose last name is No Sinner spelled backwards), is quickly capturing the ears of new fans both home and abroad. Even Glen Matlock (yes, THAT Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols) is a fan.

Colleen was recently nominated for the Canadian version of an Oscar for her work in indie film, Down River and is featured in the CBC documentary Cue The Muse.

No Sinner’s upcoming North-American debut album, Boo Hoo Hoo, comes out on June 24 on Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group.

Tour Dates:

April 18 Austin, TX Stubb’s Insideå

April 19 Dallas, TX Curtain Club

April 21 New Orleans, LA Howlin’ Wolf

April 22 Tallahassee, FL Club Downunder @ FSU

April 26 Mobile, AL Road To Hangout Festival

April 28 Charleston, SC Tin Roof

May 1 Jacksonville, AL Brothers Bar

May 2 Birmingham, AL The Nick

May 3 Atlanta, GA Smith’s Olde Bar

May 08 The Garrison Toronto, ON

May 09 Rivoli Toronto, ON

May 10 Quai des Brumes Montreal, QC

May 13 New York, NY Pianos

May 14 Philadelphia, PA World Café (AAA Non Com Convention)

For more on No Sinner, head to nosinner.com.