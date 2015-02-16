Pieta Brown Premieres New video for "Flowers of Love"

Pieta Brown has released a new video for "Flowers of Love" from her recent Red House release, Paradise Outlaw.

The track was recorded at Justin Vernon's April Base studio and features Vernon on backing vocals.

The video is by artist Mei-Ling Shaw Williams. Pieta will be touring through 2015, including US and Australian dates with Iris Dement (scroll down for tour details).

Produced by Pieta, with frequent collaborator and partner, Bo Ramsey, Paradise Outlaw was recorded in four days at Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon's April Base studio in Wisconsin with a supporting cast that includes Vernon, Amos Lee, Brown's troubadour father, Greg Brown and various members of an experimental group of players she calls the Sawdust Collective.

Paradise Outlaw boasts some of Pieta's most emotionally resonant compositions, and some of her most expressive performances, to date.

Paradise Outlaw features 12 originals by Brown plus a co-write and duet with soulster Amos Lee ("Do You Know") and a cover of Mark Knopfler's "Before Gas And TV." Such gently intoxicating tunes as "Do You Know," "Wondering How," "Ricochet" and "Flowers of Love" feature organically orchestrated arrangements that accentuate the insight and intimacy of Brown's lyrics, the understated craftsmanship of her tunes, and the alluring immediacy of her uniquely expressive voice.

The project was set into motion in mid-2012, when Brown met Justin Vernon while both were on tour in Australia. As she recalls, "The initial spark for this quest was when the songs 'Painter's Hands' and 'Rise My Only Rose'—both of which I wrote before I ever made my first album—fell out of a notebook onto the floor in a hotel room and landed next to the copy of Howl by Allen Ginsberg that I'd happened to bring out on the road. Later that night, I met Justin and he invited me to check out his studio, and it just rolled from there. It was a fun track to follow, and one link running through it all was this spark that I caught from re-reading a lot of beat poetry, especially Ginsberg and Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and thinking about that feverish hunt for freedom, as a human."

The creative restlessness that drives Paradise Outlaw has been a constant in Pieta Brown's life. Born in Iowa, she lived in at least 17 different residences in multiple states during her youth. Her parents separated when she was two, but she grew up around many artists and musicians, absorbing all manner of bohemian artistic influences. By the age of eight, she was writing poetry and instrumental music on the piano, eventually picking up the guitar and merging the two into songs.

With Paradise Outlaw documenting a compelling new chapter of her ongoing musical journey, Pieta Brown continues to seek out and conquer new creative challenges.

For tour dates and additional information, please visit www.pietabrown or http://www.redhouserecords.com

Pieta Brown

FR 2/27 Denver, CO - Tuft Theater - 8pm

SA 2/28 Ft Collins, CO - Avogadro’s Number

TH 3/5 Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theater

FR 3/6 Louisville, KY - KCD Theater

SA 3/7 Bowling Green, KY - The Warehouse

TH 3/26 Seattle, WA - The Triple Door - 7:30pm

FR 3/27 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

SA 3/28 Sisters, OR - The Belfry

SU 3/29 Eugene, OR - Cozmic - 8pm

FR 4/10 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

TH 4/23 Winona, MN - Midwest Music Festival

SU 6/21 Fairfield, IA - Fair Fest

Australian dates with Iris Dement

FR 5/22 Adelaide, SA - The Gob

SA 5/23 Newcastle, NSW - Lizottes

SU 5/24 Brisbane, QLD - Old Museum

TH 5/28 Melbourne, VIC - Thornbury Theater

SA 5/29 Sydney, NSW - Factory Theate