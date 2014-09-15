Review: The Eastman E20SS Slope Shoulder Acoustic Guitar

It isn’t every day I get to sit down and play a beautiful instrument like the Eastman E20SS acoustic guitar.
Well, okay, maybe it IS every day. But I’ve enjoyed in immensely nonetheless!
Here I have a bit of fun sharing a quick overview and then playing an original song called, “It Won’t Matter.”
This wonderfully made hand-crafted instrument is ideal for pros and hobbyists alike and features a solid Adirondack spruce top, and a solid rosewood back and sides. It’s finished with a gorgeous Tobacco sunburst and retails for $1500.
The E20SS is a popular choice for flatpicking and live vocal accompaniment, with an extremely dynamic response, from soft picking to hard strumming. It projects enough to fill a room with its full-bodied tone.
Watch the video here:
- Here are some features:
- Solid Adirondack spruce top, hand-carved scalloped X bracing
- Body Dimensions: 16″ X 4 3/4″
- Top Wood: Solid Adirondack Spruce
- Bracing: Hand-carved Scalloped X
- Rosette: Basic
- Back/Sides Wood: Solid Rosewood
- Body Binding: White/Black/White
- Neck Woods: Mahogany
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Nut: 1 11/16″-wide Bone
- Scale Length: 24 3/4″
- Frets: 20 Dunlop 6130
- Inlays: Dots
- Bridge/Saddle: Rosewood/Bone, 2 5/32″ Spacing
- Tuners: Chrome-plated Gotoh
- Strings: D’Addario EXP16 .012-.053
- Available Finish: Tobacco Sunburst
- Case: Hardshell Case Included
Special thanks to Samm Bahman and Jenna Paone for shooting and editing this video.