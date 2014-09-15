Review: The Eastman E20SS Slope Shoulder Acoustic Guitar

It isn’t every day I get to sit down and play a beautiful instrument like the Eastman E20SS acoustic guitar.

Well, okay, maybe it IS every day. But I’ve enjoyed in immensely nonetheless!

Here I have a bit of fun sharing a quick overview and then playing an original song called, “It Won’t Matter.”

This wonderfully made hand-crafted instrument is ideal for pros and hobbyists alike and features a solid Adirondack spruce top, and a solid rosewood back and sides. It’s finished with a gorgeous Tobacco sunburst and retails for $1500.

The E20SS is a popular choice for flatpicking and live vocal accompaniment, with an extremely dynamic response, from soft picking to hard strumming. It projects enough to fill a room with its full-bodied tone.

Watch the video here:

Here are some features:

Solid Adirondack spruce top, hand-carved scalloped X bracing

Body Dimensions: 16″ X 4 3/4″

Top Wood: Solid Adirondack Spruce

Bracing: Hand-carved Scalloped X

Rosette: Basic

Back/Sides Wood: Solid Rosewood

Body Binding: White/Black/White

Neck Woods: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Nut: 1 11/16″-wide Bone

Scale Length: 24 3/4″

Frets: 20 Dunlop 6130

Inlays: Dots

Bridge/Saddle: Rosewood/Bone, 2 5/32″ Spacing

Tuners: Chrome-plated Gotoh

Strings: D’Addario EXP16 .012-.053

Available Finish: Tobacco Sunburst

Case: Hardshell Case Included

We’re giving one of these beauties away during September 2014. Enter to win this guitar here>>

Find out more about the E20SS here>>

Special thanks to Samm Bahman and Jenna Paone for shooting and editing this video.