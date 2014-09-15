Trending

Review: The Eastman E20SS Slope Shoulder Acoustic Guitar

It isn’t every day I get to sit down and play a beautiful instrument like the Eastman E20SS acoustic guitar.

Well, okay, maybe it IS every day. But I’ve enjoyed in immensely nonetheless!

Here I have a bit of fun sharing a quick overview and then playing an original song called, “It Won’t Matter.”

This wonderfully made hand-crafted instrument is ideal for pros and hobbyists alike and features a solid Adirondack spruce top, and a solid rosewood back and sides. It’s finished with a gorgeous Tobacco sunburst and retails for $1500.

The E20SS is a popular choice for flatpicking and live vocal accompaniment, with an extremely dynamic response, from soft picking to hard strumming. It projects enough to fill a room with its full-bodied tone.

  • Here are some features:
  • Solid Adirondack spruce top, hand-carved scalloped X bracing
  • Body Dimensions: 16″ X 4 3/4″
  • Top Wood: Solid Adirondack Spruce
  • Bracing: Hand-carved Scalloped X
  • Rosette: Basic
  • Back/Sides Wood: Solid Rosewood
  • Body Binding: White/Black/White
  • Neck Woods: Mahogany
  • Fingerboard: Rosewood
  • Nut: 1 11/16″-wide Bone
  • Scale Length: 24 3/4″
  • Frets: 20 Dunlop 6130
  • Inlays: Dots
  • Bridge/Saddle: Rosewood/Bone, 2 5/32″ Spacing
  • Tuners: Chrome-plated Gotoh
  • Strings: D’Addario EXP16 .012-.053
  • Available Finish: Tobacco Sunburst
  • Case: Hardshell Case Included

Special thanks to Samm Bahman and Jenna Paone for shooting and editing this video.