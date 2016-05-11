Roger Waters and Eric Clapton Play an Acoustic “Wish You Were Here” in 2004

Here are two musical titans teaming up for a moving rendition of this Pink Floyd standard. It’s Roger Waters with Eric Clapton performing “Wish You Were Here.”

The clip was originally broadcasted during an NBC fundraising program to benefit those effected by the December 26, 2004, tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean region.

The tsunami killed more than 230,000 people and is regarded as one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history. In the days and weeks following the disaster, many musicians came forth to encourage donations to the Red Cross.

This performance is especially special, as it offers the chance to see Clapton soloing over this classic Floyd progression. Thumbs up for the backup singers too!

“Wish You Were Here” appears on Pink Floyd’s 1975 release of the same name.