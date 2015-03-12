Shakey Graves' "Dearly Departed" — Video

Following a whirlwind year that saw him rise from obscure Austin songwriter to one of the most acclaimed live acts and biggest indie success stories in the country, Shakey Graves continues to build momentum behind his breakthrough album And The War Came, out now on Dualtone Records.

Shakey Graves' (the stage name of Alejandro Rose-Garcia) single "Dearly Departed," which he recently performed live on Conan and The Late Show With David Letterman, has now cracked top 5 at AAA Radio alongside the likes of Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie, Alabama Shakes, and Florence & The Machine.Shakey Graves begins an extensive North American tour this month, with Nikki Lane and David Ramirez opening select shows, continuing into the summer with sets at Bonnaroo, Sasquatch, Mountain Jam and more major festivals TBA. See below for a list of dates.Watch the official video for "Dearly Departed," recently premiered by VH1, here.And The War Came is impressing critics too, including NPR Music's Ann Powers, who named it one of the "Top 15 Albums of 2014," describing Rose-Garcia's intricate compositions as a musical "labyrinth" and his songs as "little magic boxes to fascinate the mind," saying "this album blessed me with mystery...I turn to this music when I want to get lost."TOUR DATES:

3/17 - Austin, TX @ Empire w/Gary Clark Jr. and more

3/20 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

3/21 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club #

3/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #

3/24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # SOLD OUT

3/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # SOLD OUT

3/26 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza # SOLD OUT

3/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw at Polis National Home # SOLD OUT

3/28 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston # SOLD OUT

3/29 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow # SOLD OUT

3/31 - Buffalo, NY@ Town Ballroom #

4/1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

4/2 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark # SOLD OUT

4/3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre #

4/4 - Columbus, OH @ CD 102.5 Day - LC Indoors SOLD OUT

4/8 - Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place %

4/9 - London, ON @ London Music Hall %

4/10 - Peterborough, ON @ The Red Dog %

4/11 - Burnstown, ON @ Neat Coffee Shop %

4/12 - Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle %

4/15 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre %

4/16 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom % SOLD OUT

4/17 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt %

4/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre %

4/20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme % SOLD OUT

4/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room %

4/24 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom %

5/2 - Austin, TX @ Derby In The City

5/9 - Dallas, TX @ Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

5/18 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern * SOLD OUT

5/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *

5/21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas *

5/22 - Arcata, CA @ Humboldt Brews *

5/22-25 - Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

5/26 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

5/27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom * SOLD OUT

5/29 - Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

5/30 - Grand Junction, CO @ Grand Junction Off-Road

6/4 - 6/7 - Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

6/11 - 6/14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/26 - Dover, DE @ Big Barrel Music Festival

7/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

7/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

7/23 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Music Festival

8/29 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^# = w/ Nikki Lane

% = w/ David Ramirez

* = w/ The Barr Brothers

^ = w/Trampled by Turtles & Elephant RevivalFind out more at http://www.shakeygraves.com/