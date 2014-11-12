SHEL Named as Opening Act for the 2015 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) is thrilled to announce Americana band SHEL as the opening act for the 2015 She Rocks Awards.

Recognizing women who stand out as role models in the music industry, the live awards event takes place on January 23, 2015 at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel during the NAMM Show.

Comprised of four sisters, SHEL turns folk music upside down with infectious rhythms, hypnotic vocals and stunning musicianship. SHEL is an acronym for their names; Sarah on violin, Hannah on keyboards, Eva on mandolin, and Liza on drums, djembe and beatboxing.

Since the 2012 release of the band’s self-titled debut, they have toured across the US and Europe mesmerizing audiences with their ethereal vocal arrangements and energetic performances. SHEL’s songs have been featured in numerous television shows, films, and commercials for brands such as Glade and Splenda. SHEL’s “Hold On” with Gareth Dunlop is featured in Nicholas Sparks’ film, The Best of Me.

“We are so excited to perform at this important event,” remarked Sarah Holbrook of SHEL. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this celebration of women in music.” SHEL is sponsored by Weber Mandolins, who actively support the She Rocks Awards. The band is also endorsed by DPA Microphones, Zildjian, Kurzweill and D’Addario. For that latest on SHEL, visit www.shelmusic.com.

Check them out here:

The WiMN recently announced the 2015 She Rocks Awards honorees. Grammy award-nominated saxophone player and singer/songwriter Mindi Abair; iconic, platinum-selling all-female pop band The Bangles; as well as industry leaders Gayle Beacock, Debbie Cavalier, Amani Duncan, Katie Kailus, Paula Salvatore and Craigie Zildjian will be recognized at this year’s event.

The 2015 She Rocks Awards will be co-hosted by platinum-selling guitarist and solo artist Orianthi and the Women’s International Music Network founder and writer/editor Laura B. Whitmore. Now in its third year, the event pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show.

With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, a silent auction, networking opportunities and more, the She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music. A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

This event has sold out for the past two years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. The She Rocks Awards will take place on January 23, 2015 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel.

Tickets are on sale now here>>

The She Rocks Awards would like to recognize our sponsors The Gretsch Company, Guitar Center, The Avedis Zildjian Company, C.F. Martin & Co, Weber Mandolins, Fishman, Casio, PRS Guitars, Berklee Online, Roland, International Musician, Making Music Magazine as well as NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.Find out more about the She Rocks Awards at www.sherocksawards.com