SongTown: 4 Ways to Increase Your Chances of Getting a Song Recorded

Are you writing songs with the hope of having them selected by an artist for that coveted cut?

There are a number of ways to increase your chances of getting a song recorded.

Here are some of my favorites:

1) Write uptempo. Artists tend to write their own ballads. Writing uptempo songs gets you in the “what they don’t have” category more often.

2) Include your hook (title) as the last word of your chorus. Last year, every single #1 song in country music had the title as the last word in the chorus. Don’t try to beat em. Join ’em. Put your title where people expect it to be.

3) Write fresh ideas. Challenge yourself to come up with unique titles. If an artist is going to listen to 10 songs, he or she will likely listen to the ones that have titles that they find interesting over ones that sound more ordinary. Peak their interest with your title.

4) Learn artists inside and out. If you study the artists that you hope to pitch to, you will get a better sense of who they are and what they want to say. The more you know, the better your chances.

Four simple ways to improve your odds. Happy writing!

Marty Dodson

