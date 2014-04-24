Styx and Foreigner Prep ‘The Soundtrack of Summer’ Album and Tour

Legendary groups Foreigner and Styx will release The Soundtrack of Summer on May 6 to coincide with their tour of the same name.

The tour also features very special guest Don Felder, former guitarist of The Eagles.

The album, which features 16 classics by both bands, will be available exclusively at Walmart.

The Soundtrack of Summer package includes Foreigner hits “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and Styx hits “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade.”

The collection finishes with the spectacular highlight, a brand new interpretation of one of classic rock’s most successful songs ever, “Hotel California.”

Original songwriter Don Felder teamed up with Styx and Foreigner for this very special collaboration, as well as a stunning new version of Foreigner’s massive hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which will only be available as a limited edition vinyl disc and on iTunes.

Fans can check out an exclusive stream of “Hotel California” here.



Foreigner, Don Felder and Styx

Here’s the complete track listing of The Soundtrack of Summer:

1. Feels Like The First Time

2. Cold As Ice

3. Hot Blooded

4. Double Vision

5. Urgent

6. Waiting For A Girl Like You

7. I Want To Know What Love Is

8. Juke Box Hero

9. The Grand Illusion

10. Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)

11. Lorelei

12. Crystal Ball

13. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)

14. Miss America

15. Renegade

16. Too Much Time On My Hands

17. Hotel California

Check out “The Soundtrack of Summer” tour at any of the following stops (with more to be added in the coming weeks). Don Felder hits the stage at 7:00pm at every stop. Foreigner and Styx will alternate closing slots as listed.

Wed 5/14 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena - STYX

Fri 5/16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER

Sat 5/17 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre - FOREIGNER

Sun 5/18 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - STYX

Tue 5/20 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall - FOREIGNER

Thu 5/22 Estero, FL Germain Arena - STYX

Fri 5/23 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre - STYX

Sat 5/24 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - STYX

Sun 5/25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf - FOREIGNER

Thu 5/29 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre - STYX

Fri 5/30 Simpsonville, SC Charter Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER

Sat 5/31 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion - FOREIGNER

Sun 6/1 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Amphitheatre - STYX

Thu 6/5 Cincinnati, OH Horseshoe Casino - STYX

Fri 6/6 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion - STYX

Sat 6/7 Maryland Hts., MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - STYX

Sun 6/8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre - STYX

Thu 6/19 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - FOREIGNER

Fri 6/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live - FOREIGNER

Sat 6/21 Big Flats, NY Summer Stage - FOREIGNER

Mon 6/23 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino - STYX

Thu 6/26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center - STYX

Sat 6/28 Wantagh, NY Nikon Jones Beach Theater - FOREIGNER

Sun 6/29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - STYX

Thu 7/3 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center - FOREIGNER

Fri 7/4 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion - FOREIGNER

Sat 7/5 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront - STYX

Sun 7/6 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion - STYX

Wed 7/9 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center - FOREIGNER

Thu 7/10 Detroit, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheater - FOREIGNER

Thu 7/17 Minneapolis, MN Target Center - FOREIGNER

Fri 7/18 Walker, MN Moondance Jam - STYX

Sat 7/19 Sloan, IA Winnavegas Casino - STYX

Tue 7/22 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER

Wed 7/23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre - STYX

Fri 7/25 Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena - STYX

Sat 7/26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre - FOREIGNER

Sun 7/27 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl - FOREIGNER

Fri 8/1 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Concerts - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)

Sat 8/2 Goldendale, WA Maryhill Winery - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)

Fri 8/15 Louisville, KY Kentucky State Fair - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)

Sun 8/17 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)

Find out more at soundtrackofsummer.com.