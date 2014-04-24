Styx and Foreigner Prep ‘The Soundtrack of Summer’ Album and Tour

Legendary groups Foreigner and Styx will release The Soundtrack of Summer on May 6 to coincide with their tour of the same name.
The tour also features very special guest Don Felder, former guitarist of The Eagles.
The album, which features 16 classics by both bands, will be available exclusively at Walmart.
The Soundtrack of Summer package includes Foreigner hits “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and Styx hits “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Renegade.”
The collection finishes with the spectacular highlight, a brand new interpretation of one of classic rock’s most successful songs ever, “Hotel California.”
Original songwriter Don Felder teamed up with Styx and Foreigner for this very special collaboration, as well as a stunning new version of Foreigner’s massive hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which will only be available as a limited edition vinyl disc and on iTunes.
Fans can check out an exclusive stream of “Hotel California” here.
Foreigner, Don Felder and Styx
Here’s the complete track listing of The Soundtrack of Summer:
- 1. Feels Like The First Time
- 2. Cold As Ice
- 3. Hot Blooded
- 4. Double Vision
- 5. Urgent
- 6. Waiting For A Girl Like You
- 7. I Want To Know What Love Is
- 8. Juke Box Hero
- 9. The Grand Illusion
- 10. Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)
- 11. Lorelei
- 12. Crystal Ball
- 13. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)
- 14. Miss America
- 15. Renegade
- 16. Too Much Time On My Hands
- 17. Hotel California
Check out “The Soundtrack of Summer” tour at any of the following stops (with more to be added in the coming weeks). Don Felder hits the stage at 7:00pm at every stop. Foreigner and Styx will alternate closing slots as listed.
Wed 5/14 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena - STYX
Fri 5/16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER
Sat 5/17 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre - FOREIGNER
Sun 5/18 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - STYX
Tue 5/20 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall - FOREIGNER
Thu 5/22 Estero, FL Germain Arena - STYX
Fri 5/23 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre - STYX
Sat 5/24 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - STYX
Sun 5/25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf - FOREIGNER
Thu 5/29 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre - STYX
Fri 5/30 Simpsonville, SC Charter Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER
Sat 5/31 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion - FOREIGNER
Sun 6/1 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Amphitheatre - STYX
Thu 6/5 Cincinnati, OH Horseshoe Casino - STYX
Fri 6/6 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion - STYX
Sat 6/7 Maryland Hts., MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - STYX
Sun 6/8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre - STYX
Thu 6/19 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - FOREIGNER
Fri 6/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live - FOREIGNER
Sat 6/21 Big Flats, NY Summer Stage - FOREIGNER
Mon 6/23 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino - STYX
Thu 6/26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center - STYX
Sat 6/28 Wantagh, NY Nikon Jones Beach Theater - FOREIGNER
Sun 6/29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - STYX
Thu 7/3 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center - FOREIGNER
Fri 7/4 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion - FOREIGNER
Sat 7/5 Bangor, ME Darlings Waterfront - STYX
Sun 7/6 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion - STYX
Wed 7/9 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center - FOREIGNER
Thu 7/10 Detroit, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheater - FOREIGNER
Thu 7/17 Minneapolis, MN Target Center - FOREIGNER
Fri 7/18 Walker, MN Moondance Jam - STYX
Sat 7/19 Sloan, IA Winnavegas Casino - STYX
Tue 7/22 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre - FOREIGNER
Wed 7/23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre - STYX
Fri 7/25 Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena - STYX
Sat 7/26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre - FOREIGNER
Sun 7/27 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl - FOREIGNER
Fri 8/1 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Concerts - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)
Sat 8/2 Goldendale, WA Maryhill Winery - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)
Fri 8/15 Louisville, KY Kentucky State Fair - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)
Sun 8/17 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair - (STYX & FOREIGNER ONLY)
Find out more at soundtrackofsummer.com.