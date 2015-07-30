Acoustic Nation — Summer NAMM 2015: Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments

Ah, the mandolin! Small with delightfully gorgeous tone.

Here Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments shares their beautiful River Mandolin and then moves on to their Round Neck Resonator guitar.

This resonator includes an innovative Carousel Soundwell that not only retains a nearly open body design but offers the body stability and rigidity, which in turn increases volume.

The Weber Tailpiece, not only makes string changes easier, but helps the sustain of their guitars tremendously through its increased mass. Solid woods used for all of their models give the tone a depth and thickness absent from other resonators that use laminate construction.

Check out our walk through and then enjoy some down and dirty resonator goodness.

Find out more at www.webermandolins.com