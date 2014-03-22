Sunday Strum: Episode 1 Learn an Easy Strum Pattern in 3/4 Time

Introducing a new Acoustic Nation series, Sunday Strum.

We’ll be posting a new easy strum pattern every week with an instructional video.

Take a stab at it and increase your strum repertoire. Enjoy!

In the first episode of Sunday Strum, we try a pattern in ¾ time. The emphasis is placed on beats 2 and 3.

This time signature is close to 6/8 and they can be easily mistaken for one another.

Sometimes they can be distinguished by the use of an abrupt accented pattern.

There are other factors in a piece of music that will determine which time signature is present. This is just a simple example.

After mastering this rhythm, try to accent different parts of the measure to see how it changes the overall feel. Don’t forget to check back next week for Episode 2 of Sunday Strum!

Strum pattern:

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com