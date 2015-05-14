Trending

Super Mario Bros. Meets Classical Guitar, Courtesy of Fabio Lima GuitarGamer — Video

By

Here's a relatively recent video by guitarist Fabio Lima.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Lima creates a medley of Super Mario Bros. theme music as a unique fingerstyle/classical-guitar piece.

In the clip, he covers the following themes:

  • Main Theme Overworld
  • Underworld
  • Starman
  • Level Complete
  • Underwater
  • Castle Complete
  • You're Dead
  • Game Over

For more about Lima, who goes by the moniker "GuitarGamer," follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

By the way, we've also thrown in a Lima video called "Old Time Cartoons Meets Fingerstyle." Enjoy!