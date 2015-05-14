Super Mario Bros. Meets Classical Guitar, Courtesy of Fabio Lima GuitarGamer — Video

Here's a relatively recent video by guitarist Fabio Lima.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Lima creates a medley of Super Mario Bros. theme music as a unique fingerstyle/classical-guitar piece.

In the clip, he covers the following themes:

Main Theme Overworld

Underworld

Starman

Level Complete

Underwater

Castle Complete

You're Dead

Game Over

For more about Lima, who goes by the moniker "GuitarGamer," follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

By the way, we've also thrown in a Lima video called "Old Time Cartoons Meets Fingerstyle." Enjoy!