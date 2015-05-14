Super Mario Bros. Meets Classical Guitar, Courtesy of Fabio Lima GuitarGamer — Video

Here's a relatively recent video by guitarist Fabio Lima.
In the clip, which you can check out below, Lima creates a medley of Super Mario Bros. theme music as a unique fingerstyle/classical-guitar piece.
In the clip, he covers the following themes:
- Main Theme Overworld
- Underworld
- Starman
- Level Complete
- Underwater
- Castle Complete
- You're Dead
- Game Over
For more about Lima, who goes by the moniker "GuitarGamer," follow him on Twitter and Facebook.
By the way, we've also thrown in a Lima video called "Old Time Cartoons Meets Fingerstyle." Enjoy!