Video: Finish of the Taylor 800 Series

Over the years Taylor has developed innovative techniques to make their polyester gloss finish as thin as possible for maximum tonal benefits.

Currently the gloss finish is sprayed using high-tech methods that incorporate a robotic unit, high-efficiency electrostatic attraction technology, and an ultraviolet curing oven.

Guided by the manufacturing expertise of Bob Taylor and Taylor’s finish experts, the finish thickness was reduced more than 40 percent to an average of 3.5 mils, while still preserving a beautiful glossy luster.

“We did it by calling upon all the resources that we’ve ever had in all our years of guitar building,” says Bob Taylor.

Find out more at www.taylorguitars.com