Vance Joy Unveils Brand New Single, “Fire and the Flood”

Australian singer-songwriter and Atlantic recording artist Vance Joy has announced the release of a brand new single, following his recent MTV Video Music Award nomination for the highly anticipated “Artist To Watch” category.

The new song titled “Fire and the Flood” is the first taste of fresh material and will be included on a special edition of his breakthrough 2014 debut album, Dream Your Life Away, available for streaming and at all DSPs beginning July 24.

“I had a recurring image in my head of a guy walking in the neighbourhood where his ex-girlfriend lives,” Vance Joy says about his inspiration for “Fire and the Flood.”

“He is haunting the places they used to go together. He has time on his hands and feels kind of useless. He thinks that when they are back together he’ll be at peace again.”

“Fire and the Flood” made its world debut earlier this week via Australia’s triple j. The track’s striking companion video – directed by Hayley Young (AWOLNATION, The Apache Relay) – can be viewed below:

On working with Young, Vance Joy explains, “I am an admirer of Hayley’s work and I liked her idea of doing a long take and having me sing directly to camera. I just sang it really loud and with as much conviction as I could muster, in the hope that the point would get across. She’d yell out from behind the camera if she was into what I was doing, which gave me confidence. It was the first time I’ve really given that kind of performance to a video clip.”

Vance Joy – a.k.a. James Keogh – is currently supporting Taylor Swift on her 1989 World Tour. The summer will also see a number of headline shows and North American festival appearances that can be viewed below.

For more, visit vancejoy.com.

VANCE JOY ON TOUR 2015

* with Taylor Swift’s “The 1989 World Tour”

JULY

24 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *

25 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *

26 Oro-Medonte, ON WayHome Music & Arts

AUGUST

1 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium *

4 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place *

5 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place *

7 Squamish, BC Squamish Valley Music Festival

8 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field *

9 Regina, SK Regina Folk Festival

14 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium *

15 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium *

16 Winnipeg, MB Interstellar Rodeo Winnipeg

17 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena *

18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena *

21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

24 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

25 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

29 San Diego, CA PETCO Park *

SEPTEMBER

4 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena *

5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center *

6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center *

9 Fargo, ND Fargodome *

11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

16 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

17 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena *

18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena *

21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center *

22 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center *

23 Madison, WI Triple M Fall Ball – The Barrymore Theatre

25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

28 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center *

29 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center*

OCTOBER

2 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

3 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

4 Austin, TX ACL Music Festival

8 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena *

9 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center *

10 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center *

11 Austin, TX ACL Music Festival

13 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park *

14 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center *

17 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium *

20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *

21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

24 Atlanta, GA Georgia Dome *

27 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena *

31 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

NOVEMBER

28 Sydney, Australia ANZ Stadium *

DECEMBER

5 Brisbane, Australia Suncorp Stadium *

7 Hindmarsh, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

8 Hindmarsh, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

10 Melbourne, Australia AAMI Park *

11 Melbourne, Australia AAMI Park *

12 Melbourne, Australia AAMI Park *