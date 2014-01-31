Video: Sara Bareilles Plays The Loar on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The lovely and talented Sara Bareillies took the stage last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her single, " I Choose You" from her latest album, The Blessed Unrest. Her instrument of choice for the live performance was The Loar LO-16 small body acoustic.

I don't know about you, but I've been seeing smaller body guitars popping up all over the place, and this one is sure worthy of a sit down. I'm told it has that front porch blues-box sound, which seems like a good place to start!

The LO-16 begins with a hand-selected solid spruce top and has a mahogany back and sides that give it the warmth and resonance. Plus its mother-of-pearl headstock inlay and Grover tuning machines sure are stylin'.

The one Sarah plays has a black finish, but it also comes in natural.

So now not only am I digging seeing Sara play guitar live on Kimmel, I'm thinking I gotta put one of these guitars through its paces soon, too. I hear she'll be playing it again on Leno tonight. Good for her!

Check out her Kimmel performance here:

Find out more about The Loar LO-16 here>>

More about what's next for Sara Bareilles is here http://www.sarabmusic.com/