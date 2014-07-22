Video Finds: Taimane Gardner's Ukulele Medley

Need a ukulele pick-me-up?

This video’s for you.

Watch as Hawaiian ukulele goddess Taimane Gardner takes the instrument to a new level with this impressive medley.

Performing the Latin classic “Tico Tico” along with pieces of the Mission Impossible and James Bond themes, Gardner leaps and dances around the room gazing at the audience – almost without ever looking down.

At the age of five, Taimane picked up her first ukulele and began her future in performing. Playing on the streets of Waikiki, HI, she was discovered by legendary crooner Don Ho and became a featured performer in his show.

Today she has performed around the world, opening for Earth Wind and Fire, Chicago, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Isaak, and many more.

Watch the medley below and be amazed!

Find out more at www.taimane.com.