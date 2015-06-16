Warren Haynes Premieres New Song, “Company Man”

Warren Haynes has premiered a new song “Company Man” from Ashes & Dust, his upcoming solo Americana album featuring Railroad Earth, out July 24 on Concord Records.

Listen to the track here.

Ashes & Dust is a musical departure for Haynes, and one of his most personal LPs to date, encompassing beautiful acoustic arrangements, a rootsy/Americana soundscape, folk-based songwriting and soulful, honeyed vocals.

Haynes recently made a special appearance at the Les Paul 100th Anniversary Celebration at the Hard Rock Café in NYC and will be hitting the road this summer for a slew of shows and festival dates, many with Railroad Earth.

On June 27, Warren will perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for the first time ever. Other dates include Summerfest, Gathering of the Vibes, Rockin’ on the River and Lockn’ Festival. For tickets, please visit www.warrenhaynes.net.

Also catch Haynes’ Front and Center episode airing throughout the summer on local Public Television stations. Below, watch “Is It Me Or You” from the special.

While Haynes has been long recognized as a cornerstone of the American music landscape through his work with Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule and the Dead, shines an entirely new light on his enduring creative spirit and sees Haynes diving deeper into acoustic and slide guitar.

While many of the songs are brand new, Haynes wrote some of the tunes 20 or 30 years ago, and has been waiting for the right time to build a home for them. The world class musicianship of New Jersey-based Americana band Railroad Earth allowed Haynes’ vision to flourish. Other special guests include the incandescent Grace Potter, GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin, famed harmonica player Mickey Raphael, and Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones.

Upcoming Warren Haynes Live Dates:

6/27 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth – performing two songs

6/28 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

7/4 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest – Solo, Acoustic with The Avett Brothers and Brandi Carlile

8/1 Bridgeport, CT Gathering of the Vibes – Ft. Railroad Earth, Set 1: Warren Haynes, Set 2: Warren

Haynes & The Seaside Allstars

8/3 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/4 Charlotte, NC Fillmore – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/6 Cincinatti, OH Riverbend – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/7 North Tonawanda, NY Rockin’ on the River – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/8 Baldwinsville, NY Paper Mill Island – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/9 Burlington, VT Lake Champlain Maritime Festival – Warren Haynes ft. Railroad Earth

8/14 Scranton, PA Peach Fest – with Railroad Earth

8/15 Lowell, MA Lowell Summer Music Series – Warren Haynes Solo

9/10-9/13 Arrington, VA Lockn’ Festival - Phil Lesh & Friends with Carlos Santana, Barry Sless, Rob Barraco

& John Molo

For more, visit www.warrenhaynes.net.